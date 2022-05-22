Zacks: Analysts Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) will post sales of $228.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.50 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $208.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $986.20 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.66.

American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.56. 4,130,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,267,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,865,000 after purchasing an additional 968,064 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

