Zacks: Analysts Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Timken reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,970,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,841,000 after buying an additional 557,534 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,050,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Timken by 101.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 478,407 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Timken stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,665. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60. Timken has a 12-month low of $55.32 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

