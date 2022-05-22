Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) to post sales of $115.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.26 million. MediaAlpha reported sales of $157.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year sales of $582.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.62 million to $623.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $715.30 million, with estimates ranging from $615.66 million to $814.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.88 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

In other news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,136.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAX stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.10. 300,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,659. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.31 million, a PE ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 0.58. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

MediaAlpha (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

