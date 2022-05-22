Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) to report $125.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.30 million and the highest is $126.21 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $134.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $505.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.26 million to $507.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $531.24 million, with estimates ranging from $526.78 million to $535.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $122.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

SASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SASR stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,244,000 after buying an additional 110,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.