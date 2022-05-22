Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AvePoint Inc. is a data management solutions provider. AvePoint Inc., formerly known as Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.56.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $53.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. Analysts predict that AvePoint will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth $1,887,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $35,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $30,140,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $389,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
