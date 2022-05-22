Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvePoint Inc. is a data management solutions provider. AvePoint Inc., formerly known as Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Get AvePoint alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $964.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.76.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $53.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. Analysts predict that AvePoint will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth $1,887,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $35,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $30,140,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $389,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvePoint (Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvePoint (AVPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.