Zacks Investment Research Lowers Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UEIC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $53.07.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 188.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

