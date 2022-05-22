Zenfuse (ZEFU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,982.00

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $702,067.71 and approximately $13,982.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,143.39 or 0.99998957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.