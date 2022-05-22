Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CTO Sells $52,966.40 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $52,966.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,358.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ZG stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $124.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

