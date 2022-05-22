ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $244,453.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.04 or 0.10324177 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 466.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.83 or 0.00490432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00033489 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008638 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 167,018,756 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.