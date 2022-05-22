Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $147.00 at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $257.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.14.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $136.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.13. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Zscaler by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 3,171.7% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,972 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 27,511 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

