$0.45 EPS Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.47. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 61,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,215. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

