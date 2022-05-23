$0.54 EPS Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.52. Plantronics reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plantronics.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

In other news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $31,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plantronics by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,800,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,929,000 after buying an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $185,870,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,619,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,479,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,325,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plantronics stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,233. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.77. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

