-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.53). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MDxHealth.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDxHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

MDXH traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,208. MDxHealth has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

