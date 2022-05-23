$0.58 EPS Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Post reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POST. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,950. Post has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Post by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

