$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 625%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.92. 1,007,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,353. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,355,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,163,000 after acquiring an additional 59,566 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,216,000 after acquiring an additional 898,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,045,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,546,000 after acquiring an additional 222,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,072,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

