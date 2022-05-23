-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.80). Atreca posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atreca.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atreca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 24,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,960,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atreca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Atreca stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,746. Atreca has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.78.

About Atreca (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.