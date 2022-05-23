$1.49 EPS Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. ResMed reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.18. 5,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.10. ResMed has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock worth $9,497,701. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 11.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ResMed by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,262,000 after acquiring an additional 875,001 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

