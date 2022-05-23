11,000 Shares in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Acquired by Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc.

Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund makes up about 0.5% of Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 179,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 130,503 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:OPP traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.74. 89,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,335. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.51%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

