132,550 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Bought by 140 Summer Partners LP

140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,357,000. M&T Bank comprises about 3.2% of 140 Summer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 140 Summer Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of M&T Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTB traded up $5.56 on Monday, reaching $168.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,865. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.91 and its 200 day moving average is $167.57. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.28.

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

