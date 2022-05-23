140 Summer Partners LP Sells 115,276 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

140 Summer Partners LP lessened its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,276 shares during the period. Brunswick comprises approximately 9.4% of 140 Summer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 140 Summer Partners LP owned about 0.78% of Brunswick worth $60,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brunswick by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $68.11 and a 1-year high of $108.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average is $90.18.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

