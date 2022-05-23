$143.05 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) to announce sales of $143.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.80 million and the highest is $144.30 million. Renasant reported sales of $157.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $581.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $587.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $630.68 million, with estimates ranging from $621.90 million to $639.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of RNST stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.40. 261,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Renasant by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,811,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $1,969,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Renasant by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant (Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.