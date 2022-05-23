1,630 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $134,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after purchasing an additional 321,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,348,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $222.54 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.57.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

