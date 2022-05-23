17,648 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Purchased by Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc.

Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 6.1% of Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,558,000 after acquiring an additional 749,776 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 375,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after buying an additional 301,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,879. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $108.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.322 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

