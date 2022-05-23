$2.62 EPS Expected for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) will report $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.65. Regal Rexnord posted earnings of $2.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RRX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $121.67. The stock had a trading volume of 287,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $118.24 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

