$2.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) will announce $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the highest is $2.78. Generac posted earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $11.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.57 to $12.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $16.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.90.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,743,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Generac by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after buying an additional 158,591 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,589,000 after buying an additional 152,009 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Generac by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC traded up $8.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.62. 35,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.96. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

