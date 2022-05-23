2,057,132 Shares in Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Bought by Novo Holdings A S

Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,057,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,000. Novo Holdings A S owned approximately 7.14% of Minerva Surgical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Minerva Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.51. 1,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,847. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.32. Minerva Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.37.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Surgical, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

