2,474 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc.

Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,474 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in AT&T by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 182,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,954 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 411,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 45,840,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,124,859. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

