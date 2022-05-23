$274.75 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) to report sales of $274.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.53 million to $278.10 million. CONMED posted sales of $255.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.50.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $346,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,999. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in CONMED by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 6,987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

NYSE CNMD traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $112.32. 242,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,979. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.72. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

