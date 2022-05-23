30,000 Shares in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Purchased by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after buying an additional 322,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

In other ViewRay news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Caley Castelein purchased 1,065,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,705,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,545,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,241,000 shares of company stock worth $3,187,280 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRAY remained flat at $$2.99 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,027,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,601. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $539.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.12.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.00% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

