$31.64 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) will report $31.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.30 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $27.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $124.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.80 million to $126.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $136.17 million, with estimates ranging from $131.70 million to $143.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 34.21% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBCP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 140.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 80.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,451. The firm has a market cap of $283.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $45.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

