$38.07 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) will report sales of $38.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.95 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $27.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $197.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.99 million to $216.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $341.96 million, with estimates ranging from $219.45 million to $533.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPMC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.91. 378,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,065. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.96. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.98 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,736,000 after buying an additional 1,470,690 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after buying an additional 923,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,351,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after buying an additional 681,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

