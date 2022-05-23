$524.99 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) to announce $524.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $527.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $521.26 million. Kennametal reported sales of $515.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on KMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

In other Kennametal news, Director William M. Lambert bought 36,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,402.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 193.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 18,737 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

KMT traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,959. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56. Kennametal has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

