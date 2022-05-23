$56.08 Million in Sales Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) will post $56.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.19 million and the lowest is $54.97 million. Coherus BioSciences posted sales of $87.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $253.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.55 million to $270.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $406.10 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $472.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.07 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 211.68% and a negative net margin of 69.24%.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,669,000 after buying an additional 1,343,032 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,707,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,095,000 after buying an additional 1,117,972 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 729,459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $5,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,918,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 329,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 710,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $618.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.20. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $19.32.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

