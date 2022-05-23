$61.79 Million in Sales Expected for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) to post $61.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for High Tide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.45 million and the lowest is $61.23 million. High Tide posted sales of $32.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year sales of $267.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.70 million to $274.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $375.53 million, with estimates ranging from $356.76 million to $400.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%.

HITI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in High Tide during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in High Tide during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in High Tide by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HITI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,755. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.08 million and a P/E ratio of -11.41. High Tide has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

