$77.97 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $77.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.90 million and the lowest is $75.56 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $55.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $314.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.16 million to $323.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $335.74 million, with estimates ranging from $323.14 million to $345.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $74.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.99 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

PEBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. 130,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,327. The company has a market capitalization of $777.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 73.79%.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,901,000 after acquiring an additional 67,121 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after acquiring an additional 99,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 59,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

