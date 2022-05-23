$79.33 Million in Sales Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $79.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.73 million. AtriCure reported sales of $71.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $325.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.10 million to $327.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $383.12 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $398.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $95,332.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,520 shares of company stock worth $362,135. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at $21,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at $1,391,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 33.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 120,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.38. 249,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,055. AtriCure has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.19.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

