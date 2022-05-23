8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stake Raised by Archon Capital Management LLC

Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800,689 shares during the quarter. 8X8 comprises about 5.4% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 2.07% of 8X8 worth $41,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $22,015,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in 8X8 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after buying an additional 1,205,979 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in 8X8 by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,953,000 after buying an additional 388,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after buying an additional 385,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,498,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $7.65. 2,350,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,953. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $905.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

In related news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $28,258.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,089 shares of company stock worth $557,338. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.