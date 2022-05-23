A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) will post $2.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals posted sales of $2.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for A-Mark Precious Metals.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In other news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $527,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $366,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,497. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,432,000 after acquiring an additional 47,641 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 524,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,975,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,246. The firm has a market cap of $800.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $89.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.44.

A-Mark Precious Metals’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.