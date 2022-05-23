Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,979,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,068. The company has a market capitalization of $201.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.08. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.89.

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

