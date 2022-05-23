Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Price Target Cut to $13.50

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACEL. TheStreet lowered Accel Entertainment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of ACEL opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.06. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $192.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.96 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,309.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,280 shares of company stock worth $1,987,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

