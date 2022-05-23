Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Price Target Cut to $13.50

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACEL. TheStreet lowered Accel Entertainment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.90.
Shares of ACEL opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.06. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.10.
In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,309.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,280 shares of company stock worth $1,987,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.
About Accel Entertainment (Get Rating)
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
