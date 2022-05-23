Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.30-$13.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.2-$11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.40 billion.Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.30-$13.85 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.81.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,214. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $176.72 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

