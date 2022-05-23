AeroClean Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AERC) Lock-Up Period To End on May 23rd

AeroClean Technologies’ (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 23rd. AeroClean Technologies had issued 2,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on AeroClean Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

AeroClean Technologies stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.09. AeroClean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

AeroClean Technologies ( NASDAQ:AERC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.

