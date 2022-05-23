Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Down 4.7%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.66. 348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,239,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on API. Morgan Stanley raised Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agora in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura upgraded Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $714.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of API. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Agora by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter worth $190,000.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

