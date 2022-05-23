Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

APD traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.39. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.87.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

