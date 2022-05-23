Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. cut its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,672,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 830,856 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold makes up about 2.8% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $43,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,251,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,598,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,119,000 after purchasing an additional 114,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,648,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 272,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 263,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

AGI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,762,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,676. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -31.25%.

Alamos Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.