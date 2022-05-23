Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,710 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.46% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $164,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,062,000 after acquiring an additional 103,536 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 43.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 34.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.60. 3,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.94 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.18.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 164.88%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence J. Diamond sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.21, for a total value of $751,329.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,311. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARE. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

