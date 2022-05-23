Algorand Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $162.70 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.86 billion and approximately $162.70 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00100514 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020175 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00311816 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00027178 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,220,427,544 coins and its circulating supply is 6,813,256,665 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.