Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $11.58

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $11.26. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 983 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. Alkami Technology’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,329.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $76,028.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,828,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,920,000 after buying an additional 553,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after buying an additional 92,155 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,351,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,643,000 after buying an additional 64,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after buying an additional 947,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Path Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,297,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

