Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.67.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €255.00 ($265.63) to €260.00 ($270.83) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($260.42) to €260.00 ($270.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
Shares of ALIZY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. 315,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,259. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. Allianz has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.16.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.8077 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Allianz’s payout ratio is presently 61.24%.
Allianz Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allianz (ALIZY)
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.