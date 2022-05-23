Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amarin from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.09 million, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Amarin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 977.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

